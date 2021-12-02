Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,823. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44, a PEG ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

