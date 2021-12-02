Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

BKHYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.