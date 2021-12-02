Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 137,366 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIM stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

