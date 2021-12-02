Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $14,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

