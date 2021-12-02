Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Marten Transport worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

