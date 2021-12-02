Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,178,888 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

