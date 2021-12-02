Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,142 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

