Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,715 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $759,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,586 shares of company stock worth $10,318,750. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

