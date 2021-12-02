Bank of America Downgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Underperform

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. C3.ai has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.