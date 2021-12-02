Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Gap Up to $34.82

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.82, but opened at $36.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

