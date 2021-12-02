Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

