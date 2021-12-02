Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB opened at $28.84 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $432.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.