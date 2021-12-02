Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 369.95 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 556.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a market cap of £49.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

