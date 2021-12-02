Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BARK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

