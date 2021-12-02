Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 552643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

