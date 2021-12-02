Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $116.79.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
