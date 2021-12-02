Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $96.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.