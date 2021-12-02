Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.52 and last traded at 2.52, with a volume of 6574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.74.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

