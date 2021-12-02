Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

