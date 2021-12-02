Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

