Belt Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.41 or 0.07858220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,937.41 or 0.99974394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

