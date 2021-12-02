Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.