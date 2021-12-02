Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,546. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

