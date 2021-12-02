Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €67.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($75.16).

Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

