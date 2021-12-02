Berry Data (BRY) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $798,642.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

