Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 679,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,496. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

