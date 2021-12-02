BetProtocol Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

