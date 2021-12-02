BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of BeyondSpring from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 183,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,176,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

