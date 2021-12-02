BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

