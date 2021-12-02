BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 7.9%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.04. 15,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYSI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,424,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

