Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $287.52

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.52 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 230.30 ($3.01). Billington shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 271 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.83.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

