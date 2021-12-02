Binamon Market Cap Tops $25.72 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00063567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.52 or 0.07926745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,014.38 or 1.00196488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021303 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.