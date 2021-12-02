BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Specifically, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $411,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $423,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,580 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

