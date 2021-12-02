BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 43.0% in November

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

NASDAQ BHTG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 805.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.