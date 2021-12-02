BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO Acquires $31,500.00 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 2,676,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

