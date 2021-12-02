Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $388.95

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.95 ($5.08) and traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.71). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.71), with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 372 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 388.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.