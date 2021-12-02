Bioqual (BIOQ) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bioqual to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioqual and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Bioqual’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s competitors have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 15.06 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -37.85

Bioqual’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

