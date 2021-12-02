Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,689.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

