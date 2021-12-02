Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,459.71 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

