Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $328.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

