Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Hits $14.15 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars.

