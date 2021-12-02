Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $323.05 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012733 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

