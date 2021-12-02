Bitcoin Zero (BZX) One Day Volume Hits $10.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $46,231.49 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.45 or 0.07885099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.63 or 0.99908452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

