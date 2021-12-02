BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 5.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $19.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $919.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

