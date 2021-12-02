BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

BUI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

