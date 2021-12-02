Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $16,460.56 and $120.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,745.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.76 or 0.07989648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.00358896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.79 or 0.00990011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00083109 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.19 or 0.00423277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.06 or 0.00401894 BTC.

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

