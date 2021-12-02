BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

