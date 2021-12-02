BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 674 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

