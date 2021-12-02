BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

