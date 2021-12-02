BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $414.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

