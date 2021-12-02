BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

